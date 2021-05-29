Mary J. Blige Inducted into Apollo Theater’s Historic Walk of Fame [Photos + Video]

Mary J. Blige was inducted into the Apollo Theater’s legendary Walk of Fame on Friday.

via: Revolt

The ceremony took place in the heart of Harlem, NY in front of the landmark building on 125th Street. According to CBS New York, Blige first performed on “Showtime At The Apollo” in 1992. She later performed in 1995, 2001 and headlined a sold-out show at the iconic venue in 2002.

“My very first time performing here at the Apollo, I was not on stage as myself. I was on stage singing background for Jeff Gray. And then from there on, it was all history, Mary J. Blige history, so, thank y’all so so so much for everything,” Blige said.

At 50, the nine-time Grammy award winning diva is the youngest living person to be honored by the 87-year-old theater. She joins Celia Cruz, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Little Richard, Stevie Wonder and Patti LaBelle among other legendary Black artists who have bronze plaques along the pavement in front of the Apollo.

The Apollo’s Walk of Fame was established in 2010 with a Community Initiatives Program grant from the Harlem Community Development Corporation. Apollo Theater Board Chair Charles Phillips, longtime historian Billy “Mr. Apollo” Mitchell and Apollo executive producer Kamilah Forbes were in attendance to celebrate the “Real Love” singer.

“Miss Blige is more than the queen of hip hop soul, she is a multi-talented artist who has paved the way for many of the artists we see today,” Forbes told the crowd. “She is one of the defining voices of our generation. Miss Blige helped to redefine what R&B and hip hop could be.”

Truly gracious of the honor, Blige thanked her fans and teased her upcoming film. “I got something special coming for y’all, June 25 — it’s the My Life documentary.” Sean “Love” Combs and Blige co-executive produced the doc, which will reportedly give viewers a personal and never before seen look into the emotional journey of Mary J. Blige’s past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction, and heartbreak.”

#ApolloFam, give ?? it ?? up!! The QUEEN OF HIP HOP SOUL, the legendary @maryjblige is now officially an #ApolloLegend!!#HarlemWorld, we THANK YOU for showing REAL LOVE and bringing family affair vibes to the original UPTOWN girl at this morning’s #ApolloWalkOfFame Induction! pic.twitter.com/6Rbsus8VPD — apollotheater (@ApolloTheater) May 28, 2021

1. Queen MARY J. BLIGE said her My Life documentary dropping June 25th. ??

2. Mary so damn fine ?

3. Congrats on the Apollo Walk of Fame! pic.twitter.com/5bsAmZt5pd — VINCENT (@Vince_Aries) May 28, 2021

Mary J. Blige was inducted into the Apollo Theater’s “Walk of Fame” in Harlem yesterday pic.twitter.com/UgpNXDF7bN — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 29, 2021

Congrats MJB.