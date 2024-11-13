Martha Stewart Playfully Pushes Drew Barrymore Away During Touchy Talk Show Interview [Video]

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Martha Stewart was forced to push touchy Drew Barrymore away from her after the talk show host oddly caressed Stewarts’ back for several seconds.

On Tuesday (November 12), the 83-year-old entrepreneur appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she discussed her newest cookbook – her 100th book overall.

At one point during the interview, Barrymore asked Stewart if anything made her feel “soft and gooey” on the inside.

Stewart responded that “soft and gooey treatment” is what makes her feel good, as the Charlie’s Angels actor chimed in: “When you’re treated like a lady.”

The talk show host then proceeded to scoot closer to Stewart, as she patted her guest’s back and stroked up and down her arm. “Yeah, it’s nice,” Stewart said, before staring directly at the studio audience.

“Someone comes in and…” Barrymore continued, until Stewart interrupted her and pushed her away.

“You’re the wrong gender,” the lifestyle guru quipped. Barrymore then dramatically fell backward onto the couch, as she said: “I know!”

“Although the way it’s going with men though, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore,” the 50 First Dates star added.

Barrymore has previously addressed being overly touchy with her talk show guests. In September, she admitted she was trying to work on the “physical proximity” between herself and her guests in response to people who have said she is “too touchy.”

“I don’t know if I can break the habit, either,” she explained. “I guess a lot of people say like, ‘You’re too touchy,’ about me. And I’m like, ‘Oh that’s so…’ talk about shame and embarrassment. I’m horrified when I hear that, and yet I can’t stop.”

Stewart has been in the spotlight following the release of her Netflix documentary, Martha. In the documentary, which hit the streaming platform on October 30, she claimed that her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, had cheated on her during their almost three-decades-long marriage. In response, Andrew’s current wife Shyla made a Facebook post addressing Martha claims.

