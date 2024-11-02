Martha Stewart Claims Neighbor Ryan Reynolds Isn’t Funny in Real Life: He’s ‘Very Serious’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Ryan Reynolds is known for his often-humorous roles in movies like “Deadpool & Wolverine,” but he isn’t so funny in real life, so says Martha Stewart.

While appearing on Bilt Rewards’ November “Rent Free” game show with Founder and CEO Ankur Jain, Stewart talked about Reynold’s her neighbor.

“You want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life,” the lifestyle guru, 83, stated. “No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.”

She mentioned Reynolds, 48, while trying to guess who respondents listed as the most fun celebrities to hang out with.

“He’s probably on the list just ’cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face,” she quipped.

She next guessed if Brad Pitt and George Clooney made the cut — which they did not.

“I’d like to hang out with those guys,” she noted.

“George is really nice to hang out with,” Stewart later added.

Despite being wrong about the Hollywood heartthrobs, Stewart said she was certain that her close friend, Snoop Dogg, would be on the list.

When she was asked to rank her top picks, the “Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen” author eventually placed “sweet” Taylor Swift as her top pick, followed by Snoop and then Clooney.

When Jain expressed his shock that Reynolds was not ranked, Stewart doubled down on her thoughts.

“He’s a good actor,” she confirmed. “He can act funny, but he isn’t funny.”

“Maybe he can get to be funny again.”

“I’m going to get in trouble,” she playfully added. “He’s my neighbor.”

Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, own a $2 million home in Bedford, N.Y., which happens to be near Stewart’s 153-acre property that boasts a fruit orchard, greenhouses and space for horses and donkeys.

Stewart became friends with Reynolds and Lively, 37, when they purchased a house in her neighborhood.

“She moved into my neighborhood a couple of years ago with Ryan — before they got married they bought a house right around the corner from my house. And they started to come over, not to borrow sugar, but just as friends,” she recalled to HuffPost in 2014.

They later moved into a more private abode, but still live close to Stewart.

“They’re very friendly, very nice people,” she added.

“In a way, kind of shy — not shy on the screen, at all, if you’ve seen any of Blake’s movies — but very shy in person.”

via: Page Six