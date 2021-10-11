A Married Woman Accusing DaBaby Of Hitting On Her Issues Apology For Fake DMs [Photo + Video]

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations.

via: AceShowbiz

Briana issued her apology via Instagram Story on Saturday, October 9. “Apology to DaBaby and his family,” she wrote. “Thanks fans for doing your investigation and getting the truth from this girl who started it all! Ppl have way too much time on their hands!”

Briana previously slammed DaBaby after he reportedly tried to woo her through another woman. Sharing screenshots of a conversation allegedly between the MC and the female individual, Briana penned, “(I DONT PLAY ABOUT MY MARRIAGE)!!”

She went on to argue, “The ultimate disrespect for me is to have someone who steps in your dm who 1) Not only knows your married , 2) was in the midst of doing business with my husband, 3) I ain’t nobody’s BIHHH and 4) disrespect my husband and my marriage !!!”

“Some ppl would say you should just ignore it but NAH this is the ultimate disrespect that I can’t look past my profile clearly says MRSLATRUTH and my husband is LATRUTH the person your team has spoken too plenty of times,” Briana further fumed. “He went behind my husband back and sent a woman to do his dirty work and hoping that it wouldn’t get back to my husband and thought I would keep it on the hush hush because of who you are!!”

However, DaBaby was quick to shut down the allegations. “Whichever one of you graphic designer n***as took my name and that blue check and created that fake a** motherfckin’ DM making it look like I’m out here tryin’ to slide in some wife DM, you dead f**kin’ wrong,” he said in a clip.

“Dead wrong n***a. And I don’t even talk like that,” the Grammy Award-nominated artist claimed. “Pick up on my lingo a little better next time and maybe it will make some bigger blog sites… Make it sound a little bit more like me.”

DaBaby has presumably had it with the internet. The Charlotte native has been under fire since July when he was dragged for his onstage comments at Rolling Loud Miami, which were perceived to be homophobic and sexist.