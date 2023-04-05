Marques Houston On Backlash Received From Marrying Woman 20 Years His Junior [Photo + Video]

Marques Houston opens up about the backlash he received regarding the age difference between he and his wife, Miya Dickey.

via: Vibe

Marques Houston has opened up about his marriage to Miya Dickey, as their relationship made headlines when the couple tied the knot in 2020 after it was revealed that they met when Dickey was 17 years old. That makes her 20 years younger than the former Immature crooner.

Houston, now 41, discusses meeting Miya and bonding with the young woman over their shared faith in a promotional clip for his upcoming episode of TVOne’s Uncensored. He added that neither one of them pursued a relationship or felt a “connection” until she turned 18 years old.

“Me and my wife’s situation is a little different. How we met through mutual friends and everything like that,” Houston explains in the clip. “When I met my wife, she was 17. So, no [real] conversation…no [real] connection until…you know…she was of age.”

He went on, “People don’t understand it and I got a lot of backlash for marrying someone that was 19. When we did finally start to talk I was like, ‘This woman is like me’ and when I would talk to her she’d just…For one…we had a spiritual connection and I feel like that’s the most important thing. We both love God. We both love Jehovah and that was key.”

The “Let It Go” singer added that music was another commonality between the two that cemented their chemistry.

“Being able to start being around her and talking to her we connected through music,” Marques added. “Her spirit, her kindness, her heart reminds me a lot of my mom. You know we connected on so many different levels.”

The couple welcomed a daughter December 2021, with Dickey taking to Instagram to announce the news alongside a family photo.

“Zara Denise Houston ?Born December 2, 2021 @ 2:25pm, 7lbs 6oz. Mommy and Daddy love you so much. I can’t believe your already a week old Zari!! ?Slow down!! I’m so happy & blessed to be your mommy babygirl. I thank Jehovah for you every second of the day. I Love you more than you’ll ever know. Love, Mommy ?.”

Houston’s episode of Uncensored airs Sunday at 10pm/9c on TVOne.