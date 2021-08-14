Marlon Wayans Says ‘White Chicks’ Sequel is ‘Necessary’

Marlon Wayans says it’s time for a sequel to “White Chicks.”

via: Complex

This possibility has been teased over the years, particularly since the original was a box office hit, grossing $113 million worldwide in 2004. Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, the now-cult classic follows two FBI agents, played by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who go undercover as white women to solve a plot to kidnap two young, white, ditzy socialites.

Marlon believes the best time to make the sequel is now, particularly with everything that’s happening in the world at the moment. “I think White Chicks 2 is necessary,” he told Variety. “I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit. I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be. And the world just keeps giving us more [ideas]. White Chicks 2 is writing itself.”

Last year, Marlon discussed the possibility of an additional White Chicks movies in a People interview, saying he could “definitely” do another one because “we all need something to laugh at about ourselves” at this time. He added that a “good joke is when you can make the people you’re parodying laugh,” claiming that white women loved the first movie the most.

Marlon’s latest film is the new Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, which he plays Franklin’s abusive first husband, Ted White. Jennifer Hudson co-stars as Franklin in the Liesl Tommy-helmed film, with the all-star cast rounded out with Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige.

