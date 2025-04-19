Marlon Wayans Demands Sacrifice in Terrifying Trailer for Jordan Peele-Produced Sports Horror Film Him

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Fans of Jordan Peele-esque horror can look forward to upcoming release Him, produced by the Get Out filmmaker via his Monkey Paw production company.

The film, which dropped its first teaser trailer yesterday, follows rising star quarterback Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers) as he prepares for a football scouting event only for his future to get derailed by a potentially career-ending brain injury. With his back against the wall, Cameron accepts an offer from championship quarterback Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans) to train at his isolated compound.

“If you want to transcend the game, you have to dig deep. Your mind and your body have to be in sync. Talent is how hard you’re willing to work. No days off. No sleep. We grind. I’m never good enough… that’s how great people think,” Isaiah explains. “So you’re gonna have to ask yourself: what am I willing to sacrifice?”

And, as it turns out, Isaiah might be hinting at a much more serious sacrifice than abstaining from candy and getting up early. As Cameron’s training continues, Isaiah’s charisma begins to fade into something much more sinister, sending the young phenom careening down an increasingly dangerous and supernatural path.

At one point in the clip, Cameron can be seen holding onto a football while a large demonic figure looms large behind him. In another, he can be seen posing like Jesus on the cross while covered in blood as he stands inside a pentagram painted across a football field.

“What are you willing to sacrifice?” Isaiah screams in Cameron’s face, prompting him to respond, “Everything!”

In addition to Wayans and Withers, Him rounds out its cast with performances from Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Julia Fox, MMA fighter Maurice Greene, hip hop stars Guapdad 4000, and Grammy-winning musician Tierra Whack.

The film is based on an idea from Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, who transformed it into a 2022 Black List script after it was optioned by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. Justin Tipping, who is attached to direct the film, is also credited as a writer on the project.

via: EW