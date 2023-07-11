Mark Zuckerberg Trains With UFC Champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski Ahead of Potential Elon Musk Fight

TMZ reports Zuckerberg has spent the past few days training with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, both of whom flew straight to the Facebook founder’s Northern California residence following Saturday night’s UFC 290 showcase in Vegas.

The trio have since hit the gym for training, which appears to be taking place in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

On Tuesday, Israel Adesanya hopped on social media to document the session, sharing a photo of himself alongside Zuckerberg and Volkanovski. Adesanya captioned the post by praising the 39-year-old tech mogul’s competitive spirit.

“No fugazi with Mark,” Adesanya wrote alongside an emoji of a shark. “This is Serious Business!!”

Zuckerberg hopped in the comments section to thank the UFC stars for their support, calling it “an honor” to train with the pair.

As previously reported, UFC president Dana White is confident the highly anticipated cage match will actually happen. Back in June, White told TMZ both Zuckerberg and Musk are “absolutely dead serious” about the fight.

“I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night,” he told the outlet. “Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this.”

White added that a Zuckerberg-Musk bout could be the “biggest fight ever in the history of the world.” In addition, White expressed his desire to set up the event as a charity match.

Oh — he’s not playing around!