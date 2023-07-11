Garcelle Beauvais Says Kyle Richards Is ‘Hanging in There’ After Mauricio Umansky Split

Garcelle Beauvais is giving fans an update on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ co-star Kyle Umansky now that she’s split from husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky.

via Page Six:

Page Six exclusively spoke to the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress Tuesday at the New York City premiere of the Netflix show “Survival of the Thickest.”

While the “Coming 2 America” star didn’t have details on the former couple, she revealed she did check in with Richards when the news broke.

“I just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK?’ And she replied — I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there,” Beauvais, 56, told us.

News broke last week that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, had called it quits after 27 years of marriage.

Page Six confirmed the split hours before the estranged couple posted a statement on Instagram, opening up about their “most challenging” year together.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the statement read. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Richards and Umansky insisted that “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part” and asked fans to “not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

It was previously reported that cameras are back rolling on ‘RHOBH’ to capture the aftermath of the split. The new season should premiere this fall.