Mariska Hargitay Politely Asks Man to Stop Singing Over ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Taping [Video]

As if “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay wasn’t badass enough: A now-viral video captured the Emmy-winning actress springing into action to save a shoot from a disruptive singing man on Tuesday.

via: Daily Beast

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay approaches a man to ask that he stop singing over a shoot in Washington Square Park. “Your singing was beautiful,” Hargitay says, “but we’re just trying to get the shot. Is it okay if you don’t sing when we say ‘action’?”

The Twitter user who originally posted the video described the interloper intentionally disrupting the shoot, Variety reports. Multiple crew members had allegedly asked him to stop, to no avail, before Hargitay stepped in. Maybe it’s her polite but self-assured manner, or maybe it’s just the decades of goodwill Hargitay has built up playing Olivia Benson. But there’s just something oddly soothing about this video. SVU show-runner Warren Leight said it best: “We all <3 Mariska.”

What other #1 on the call sheet could do this? We all ?? @Mariska https://t.co/NBYR2TqMED — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) December 1, 2021

With that, the interruptive singer offered to stop if she would give him her autograph, which she said she “absolutely” would do once they were finished with the scene, which will air in the Jan. 6, 2022, episode of “SVU.”

Unfortunately, it was a long, complicated shoot and, by the time she came back, he was gone.

He never got the autograph.