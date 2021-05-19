Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries

Mariska Hargitay is recovering after sustaining multiple leg injuries.

via E!:

The Law and Order: SVU star, who recently reunited with her longtime co-star Christopher Meloni on the set of his new show, Law & Order: Organized Crime, took to Instagram on May 19 to detail her recent dramatic ordeal. She shared a photo of herself in front of the hospital wearing a knee brace on one leg and boot on her other foot.

“#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” she captioned the pic. “It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees.”

She added, “Great news is I don’t need surgery,” along with the hashtag #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy.

People showered Mariska with support in the comments section. Celebrity hairdresser Mara Rosza wrote, “What!?!? You are such a trooper.” You actress Kathryn Gallagher added, “#braceyourself is really doing it for me rn these hashtags are some of your finest.” Cynthia Erivo wrote “oh my goodness! I’m so sorry!!!” while Debra Messing exclaimed, “HONEY!!!!!! Nooooooooooooo!!!!!!”

The actress, who is married to Younger star Peter Hermann, has support from friends in the real world, too. On May 18, she shared a pic of herself to Instagram with her Oscar-winning pal Hilary Swank, along with the caption, “My girl @hilaryswank came to see me and it meant the world.”

Last month, the queen of hashtags also shared a short video of herself and Christopher shaking out their locks on the set of Law and Order: Organized Crime. “Now we’re ready,” she captioned the Instagram post. “#HairGameOnpoint.”

In fact, the two are so close off camera, as well, that Mariska’s husband Peter even joked about how he, Mariska and Chris are now officially a throuple.

“We make it work,” Peter told E!’s Daily Pop earlier this month. “Sometimes Chris and I have some things to negotiate, but we’ve gotten really good at communicating with each other. There’s a lot of give and take—kind of. In the end all three of us are really happy.”

Hopefully, all this support means Mariska will have plenty of people to help her up and down the stairs during this tricky time!

Get well soon, Mariska!