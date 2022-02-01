Marilyn Manson Said to Be Working Extensively With Kanye West on Upcoming ‘Donda 2’

Marilyn Manson, the shock rocker who has been accused of abuse by several women, is reportedly spending “every day” in the studio working with Kanye West on his upcoming album Donda 2.

via: Complex

Marilyn Manson, who’s credited as a songwriter on the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s Donda track “Jail Pt. 2,” is also working on the album’s sequel.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, producer Digital Nas revealed that Manson—who’s faced abuse allegations from multiple women—has been a frequent presence in the studio for Donda 2 sessions.

“I see Marilyn a lot in the studio,” Digital Nas told the publication of the former Loma Vista Recordings artist, whose relationship with the label was ended last year following “disturbing allegations” from Evan Rachel Wood and other women. “Like, every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is there working on Donda 2.”

The producer also said that Ye and Manson have developed a “crazy dynamic” together, explaining that Ye “wants Marilyn to play what he makes” when they’re working together. Using those ideas, Nas said, Ye builds on excerpts as part of a process he compared to the 2013 album Yeezus.

Speaking on his interpretation of Ye’s reasoning for aligning himself with Manson, who notably appeared at one of several Donda performance art events last year and was recently pictured hanging out with the Demna-collaborating artist alongside Julia Fox, Digital Nas connected it all to religion.

“I’m just assuming it is from a standpoint of like, ‘We’re all sinners. We all make mistakes. We shouldn’t point the finger at someone for the mistakes they’ve made or something like that,’” he said.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Ye for comment.

In October, Manson appeared with Ye and Justin Bieber for a Sunday Service session during which the three joined together for a prayer. The display was criticized shortly after by Ashley Morgan Smithline, who’s accused Manson of psychological and sexual abuse.

“It makes me sick,” Smithline told People at the time. “How is this the world we live in?”

In the documentary Phoenix Rising, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Evan Rachel Wood—per the Guardian—reflects on the experience of shooting the 2007-released “Heart-Shaped Glasses” music video with Manson.

“That’s when the first crime was committed against me and I was essentially raped on camera,” Wood said in the documentary. A rep for Manson has since denied these allegations, claiming the Westworld star was “fully coherent and engaged” during the three-day video shoot.

Wood has previously accused the singer of having “horrifically abused” and “brainwashed” her during their relationship. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager,” Wood wrote in an Instagram post naming Manson in 2021.

