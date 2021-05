Marilyn Manson Hit With New Abuse Allegations By Another Ex Ashley Morgan Smithline [Photo]

Ashley Morgan Smithline claims rocker Marilyn Manson raped and abused her during their two-year, on-and-off relationship, believing she “survived a monster.”

via: AceShowbiz

Smithline claims she first connected with Manson in the summer of 2010, when he approached her about an acting gig while she was working in Asia, and she quickly fell for his “endless intelligence.”

However, she alleges their relationship soon turned abusive, accusing Manson of biting, whipping, and cutting her, while he even reportedly carved his initials into her thigh, which has left her scarred.

“I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting,” she told People magazine.

Smithline goes on to detail a blood pact the pair apparently made. “He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his,” she shared. “The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him.”

She was even sent to a glass, soundproof area called “the bad girls’ room” whenever she “p**sed him off,” and claims she was sexually violated while she slept.

“He kept telling me, ‘You can’t rape someone that you’re in love with,’ ” Smithline said.

The two-year experience has left her suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and night terrors, and she now realises Manson was the “most terrifying monster in the world.”

“At one point I asked him, ‘Do you want me to kill myself? Do you want me to just f**king kill myself?’ ” she added.

“I’m not a victim. I’m a f**king survivor. I want people to know who he is, and it’s worth it if not one more woman gets hurt again (sic).”

Smithline is the latest woman to detail allegations of abuse against Manson, following similar statements by actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, but his representative has fired back at her tell-all interview, insisting it’s full of lies.

“There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them,” the spokesperson for the “Personal Jesus” hitmaker told the publication.

“This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn’t last one week.”

Smithline’s candid chat emerges days after “Game of Thrones” star Bianco filed suit against Manson, real name Brian Warner, over accusations of sexual assault during their relationship, which ended in early 2011.

Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, also fought back against the legal action, declaring they will “vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail.”

Manson himself who was dumped by his record label as well as his longtime manager in the wake of the scandal has insisted that all accusations are “horrible distortions of reality.“