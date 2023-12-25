Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Shatters Spotify Record

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” single continues to break records almost 30 years after its release.

via: HipHopDX

According to TMZ, the song was streamed a whopping 23,701,697 times on Sunday (December 24). This number smashes the previous record for the same song, which was streamed 21,273,357 times on the same day the previous year. Before that, the record was held by Adele’s “Easy On Me,” which Spotify users played 19,749,704 on its release date, October 15, 2021.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” previously claimed the record for most daily Spotify streams on Christmas eve in 2017 with 10.8 million plays, in 2018 with 10.82 million, and again in 2019 with a little over 12 million streams.

Since the streaming platform launched in 2008, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has been streamed over 1.4 billion times.

This is just the latest accolade earned by Mariah Carey for her original Christmas song, which was first released on October 29, 1994.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded the diva four new certifications as of December 8. According to the trade association, Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has gone 14x platinum, while “O Holy Night” has gone platinum after previously going gold.

Carey’s Christmas album has also gone nine times platinum, while “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/Gloria (In Excelsius Deo)” has gone platinum after previously going gold.

In a 2019 article, CNN reported the song had earned over $2million in royalties on Spotify alone. The same year, the then 25-year-old song topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the first time. Two years later, the song was believed to have earned between $3,249,600 and $4,332,800 just on Spotify streams.

“Mariah can sit on her ass for the rest of her life and ONLY promote AIWFC and still be a millionaire,” a source told TMZ last year. The above numbers also don’t take into account other streams such as on Apple Music.

The song’s 25th anniversary also earned Mariah Carey three Guinness World Records: highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours, and the most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.