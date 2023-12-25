Report: Morgan Freeman, 86, Doing 'Fine' Despite Sparking Health Concerns

Setting the record straight.

via: Radar Online

Beloved actor Morgan Freeman is doing “fine” despite a recent video of him looking unsteady while walking around New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the video, the 86-year-old struggled with every step as he crossed a sidewalk to reach a waiting SUV, where an attendant helped ease him into the back seat.

“Morgan’s health has been deteriorating to the point where he can barely walk on his own — and when he does it’s measured steps,” a source told the National Enquirer.

“He’s clearly in a lot of pain and everyone is concerned for his welfare,” the insider continued. “But Morgan isn’t one to complain. He gets through it somehow with a grimace. And he never forgets to wave at fans.”

“But the fear is he won’t be able to take much more of this. He’s in constant agony and trapped in his own body,” the source added. “It must be horrible for him.”

The report said many were worried for Freeman. However, a rep for the actor tells us, “Morgan is in fine health.”

Last summer, a contagious infection reportedly forced the Shawshank Redemption star to skip the screening of his Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness in London alongside his costars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana.

His latest dramas come on top of his struggle with fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that causes pain and stiffness, as well as fatigue and depression.

Freeman is said to have developed the condition after a near-fatal car crash in 2008. The accident paralyzed his left hand, forcing him to wear a compression glove to keep the blood flowing.

Journalist Tom Chiarella interviewed the Invictus star four years after the car accident and described the permanent damage Freeman sustained.

“It hurts when he walks, when he sits still, when he rises from the couch, and when he missteps in a damp meadow,” Chiarella wrote.

“More than pain, it seems a kind of agony, though he never mentions it. Despite surgery to repair nerve damage, he was stuck with a useless left hand, stiffly gripped by a compression glove most of the time to ensure that blood doesn’t pool there.”