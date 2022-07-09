Mariah Carey's Twins Get Competitive in Hilarious Fashion Show Video: 'No Kids Were Harmed'

Mariah Carey’s twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, were the stars of the singer’s social media accounts on Saturday after she shared a super cute video showing them getting competitive.

Featuring a red carpet runway and front row audience, the 11-year-old twins model some slick outfits for the audience in the lively clip.

Like true runway naturals they hit all the right poses down the catwalk, but a fight soon breaks out when the pair vies for visibility amidst the applause and camera flashes.

The fun video shows Monroe stepping in front of her brother then all bets are off as the twins scrap before security drags them away from each other.

Momma Mariah even gets in on the skit by feigning shock that her babies would be fighting in any context. Her humor is infused in the whole post, including her caption:

“No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”

Last summer, Carey celebrated a huge milestone for her daughter. Monroe modeled for childrenswear brand OshKosh B’Gosh’s back-to-school campaign Today is Someday, featuring Carey, Muhammad Ali, and Outkast.

So it’s no surprise that Monroe wanted to take the lead, but it seems Moroccan had other plans.

Fans in the comments connected the vid with Carey’s infamous “Heartbreaker” music video where she fights her own doppelganger in a brown wig.

Carey is often highlighting her close-knit bond with her children, or as she calls them, “dem kids,” on social media.

During the holidays, she tapped Moroccan and Monroe to help with the music video for her song, “Fall in Love at Christmas.” The twins are featured in a sweet scene, which shows them giving their superstar mom a hug.

Watch the adorable video below. We can’t believe they’re 11-years-old already! Time is moving.

