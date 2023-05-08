Mariah Carey Tells Nick Cannon Not To Bring His “Bullsh*t” To Her Home [Video]

Nick Cannon says Mariah Carey is his No. 1 supporter when it comes to his massive family.

via: Vibe

Nick Cannon has revealed how he and his ex-wife Mariah Carey communicate as co-parents to preteen twins. During a conversation on The Jason Lee Show, the 42-year-old opened up about how the Grammy Award-winning singer supports his lifestyle as he fathers 12 children with six different women.

“She’s high frequency. She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin’? You handling it all?’” shared the Masked Singer host, according to Page Six.

Cannon added that the 54-year-old vocalist consistently tells him not to bring “none of that bullsh*t” home and said, “When we talk daily, she’s just checking in on my spirit.”

“She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we’re on the same page every day so when some bulls–t comes up, we know that it ain’t true,’” the Love Don’t Cost A Thing star explained.

The divorced Hollywood couple celebrated the 12th birthday of their children Morrocan and Monroe earlier this month. Cannon opted to rent out Six Flags Magic Mountain for a long night of festivities while Carey celebrated “dem babies” with an intimate gathering.

“I’ve been villainized,” the Drumline star shared with the Los Angeles Times in a profile published on Sunday (May 7). “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title.”

Deeper in the LA Times interview, Cannon noted that in that providing for all of the mothers of his children, including securing them all a place to live, “there’s nothing that they could ask [him] for” that he’d decline.

In addition to Morrocan and Monroe, he is also a father to 6-year-old Golden Sagon, 6-month-old Rise Messiah, and 2-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He and Abby De La Rosa share 21-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and 4-month-old Beautiful Zepplin.

The radio host and Bre Tiesi are parents to 8-month-old Legendary Love. Cannon also shares 5-month-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. Zen, his first child with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021, but the pair have since welcomed a daughter, Halo Marie.

Nick Cannon says Mariah Carey is his No. 1 supporter when it comes to his massive family. https://t.co/jY8U7kXWPJ pic.twitter.com/bNK6uraVhg — Page Six (@PageSix) May 8, 2023