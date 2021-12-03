Mariah Carey Had ‘Six Grown Men' Carry Her 60-Pound Holiday Special Gown

Did you catch Mariah Carey’s ‘The Magic Continues’ Christmas special on Apple TV+?

That stunning Dolce & Gabbanna gown she wore throughout the special weighed about 60 pounds — and you already know Mariah wasn’t carrying it around herself.

via Page Six:

“You want to laugh? It required six grown men to carry the train of that dress to get me down the stairs,” Carey, 52, revealed during a Friday appearance on Lorraine.

Asked by the ITV presenter whether she always has a gaggle of guys on call to hold her train, the singer quipped, “Sometimes it’s five, sometimes it’s six … it depends on the beading.”

And as Carey told Vogue while promoting her special, this particular costume was beyond blinged-out.

“The dress itself took 250 hours to bead,” she said, “[and] the beading is not your average beading. The stones themselves were gigantic, but they still looked beautiful and shined. It was magnificent, but it hurt like a mother to wear it.”

Of its considerable weight, Carey added, “Everybody was like, ‘Oh, she’s exaggerating,’ until they held it for two seconds.”

The Christmas queen’s longtime makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, told Page Six Style exclusively last year that once Carey’s committed to a particular look, there’s no going back.

“I’ve watched Mariah take scissors and cut a designer beaded gown into a mini dress while it was on her … because that’s what she wanted to wear,” he recalled.

The ever-glam diva’s follow-up to 2020’s “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” features more than just heavy-metal fashion; it includes the debut performance of Carey’s “Fall in Love at Christmas” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin, along with cameos from her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Check out the special on Apple TV+ now.