Mariah Carey Celebrates Moroccan and Monroe’s 12th Birthday: ‘My Babies’ [Photo]

“I thank God for you every day! ‘Our love is Supernatural!!!’ Carey wrote in honor of her twins’ turning 12 on Sunday.

via: Page Six

The pop diva shared a sweet birthday tribute to her and Nick Cannon’s adorable twins, Moroccan and Monroe, via Instagram on Sunday.

“Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!!” she captioned her post.

“I thank God for you every day! “Our love is Supernatural!!!” Ooh darlings ’cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!!.”

Family friend Kim Kardashian commented, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest doll Roe and to the funniest kid Rock!!!!! Can’t wait to celebrate.”

Randy Jackson also chimed in, writing, “Happy birthday to Dem Kids!! Miss y’all.”

Carey’s carousel post featured an image of the trio in the backseat of a car, followed by a candid snap of the family trying to take a selfie in her closet.

The “We Belong Together” hitmaker, 54, also included some throwback snaps from the duo’s younger years, including a photo taken on Christmas morning. .

The proud mom shares Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Cannon, who recently spoke out about his role in their life on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast.”

“It’s my first time having 12-year-olds, and I have a set of them,” Cannon, 42, said. “And we’re having real conversations. Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live, and their dad is me.”

The “Masked Singer” judge added, “They’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune with their own values.”

Cannon, who is a father to 12 children, also revealed the pair “enjoy” having so many brothers and sisters.

“They have fun, and they’re the oldest,” he said, noting he tries to be “as honest” as possible with them.

“Who knows where that will go once 16 hits. I’m just tryin to play close attention to it.”

After the twins were born in 2011, Cannon welcomed son Golden, now 6, in 2017, with Brittany Bell. He and Bell are also the parents of daughter Powerful, 2, and son Rise, 6 months.

Cannon welcomed his second set of twins — Zion and Zillion, now 1 – in June 2021 with Abby De La Rosa. She later gave birth to a baby girl named Beautiful, now 5 months, in November 2022.

The “Wild ‘N Out” host also welcomed son Legendary, 9 months, daughter Onyx, 7 months, and daughter Halo, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott, respectively in 2022.

Sadly, he and Scott’s first child, a baby boy named Zen, died in December 2021 at 5 months old.