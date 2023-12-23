Maralee Nichols Claps Back at Troll Who Said She Had a ‘One Night Stand’ with Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is far from perfect, and while he’s shown considerable growth in 2023, not every woman in his life is happy.

via: Page Six

Maralee Nichols isn’t letting a single Scrooge ruin her holiday spirit.

The health and fitness enthusiast clapped back at a troll who called her a “one night stand” for Tristan Thompson in a since-deleted Instagram comment.

“I was definitely not a one night stand,” she replied.

“That’s a false and defamatory statement you’re making about me.”

The exchange took place earlier this week shortly after Nichols shared a post showing off her fit figure in a metallic gold dress.

A video shared along with the sizzling snapshot gave fans a glimpse of the gown’s plunging back as Nichols walked through a hall lined with several lit-up Christmas trees.

“December is my favorite month,” she captioned the post. “Sagittarius season and Christmas.”

As fans know, Nichols, 32, shares her only child, son Theo, with Thompson, also 32.

He was born on Dec. 1, 2021 as the pair were enthralled in a paternity suit — only weeks after Thompson and Khloé Kardashian became pregnant with their second child via surrogate.

Thompson and Kardashian’s son, Tatum, was born in August 2022.

In January 2022, Thompson confirmed that he did in fact father a child with Nichols and simultaneously apologized to Kardashian for cheating on her once again.

Amid the paternity drama, Nichols revealed to E! News that Thompson told her “he was single and co-parenting” when they got together around his 30th birthday in 2021.

“I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” she added.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player is also the father to daughter True, 5, whom he shares with Kardashian, and a 6-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.

This past July, he was slammed for seemingly favoring Tatum over his other kids when he publicly wished his “future king” a happy birthday on social media.

“Lol. Is your other kid you had at the same time gonna receive this public display of appreciation guy?,” one person wrote in response to the birthday post.

“You should love and praise ALL your children equally. That’s what real dads do,” another disappointed user instructed.

Nichols celebrated Theo’s 2nd birthday earlier this month with a train-themed party, and Thompson did not publicly acknowledge the special day.