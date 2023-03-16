Man’s ‘Family Feud’ Jokes About Regretting Marriage Resurface Amid Investigation Into Wife’s Murder [Video]

Jokes an Illinois man made during an appearance on Family Feud about regretting his marriage have resurfaced as he’s been charged with the murder of his estranged wife.

via: Daily Beast

“This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear,” Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said in a Facebook post after Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was charged with fatally shooting Becky Bliefnick, 41.

“I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns.”

The victim was found dead in her home on Feb. 23 after she failed to pick up her children from school.

Within a week, police had executed a search warrant on the home and car of her husband, whom she was in the middle of divorcing.

“Given the circumstances, it is not surprising that the search warrant was issued and executed,” the suspect’s lawyer, Casey Schnack, told Muddy River News at the time.

“My only surprise is that it took this long to do. It is just as important that QPD conduct such as investigation to rule Tim OUT as a suspect so that investigative efforts can be spent elsewhere.”

Bliefnick reportedly attended his wife’s wake but skipped her funeral service because, he said, he did not want to be a distraction.

Authorities did not say Monday what evidence led them to charge Bliefnick. He was being held without bond on two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion and was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

“There is much work yet to be done and the investigation continues, but today’s development is a significant step forward in the search for justice for Rebecca,” Yates said.

In a GoFundMe to raise money for a scholarship in her name, Becky Bliefnick was described as a devoted mother.

“Despite the circumstances of her death, she is remembered for the life she cherished—a life of compassion, generosity, faith, and fierce love for her family,” her sister, Sarah Reilly wrote.

“She leaves behind three young children and an entire community who loved her more than anything. Becky always envisioned herself working hands-on in the medical profession, so it was no surprise when she chose a career in nursing—her true calling—where she was able to provide care and comfort to people on a daily basis.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the family said that while they “remain heartbroken,” they are grateful to all who have worked tirelessly in service of justice for Becky. ”

“While the arrest today provides a step towards closure, this journey is far from over and the investigation continues,” the added. “Our highest priority remains protecting and loving Becky’s sons who were the lights of her life. As we continue mourning, we will love and care for them in the ways we know she would want.”

The Bliefnicks had been married since 2009 but after they separated, she filed a restraining order against him and his father—and was then hit with a restraining order by her husband, KHQA reported.

Timothy Bliefnick’s lawyer, Casey Schnack, told Fox News that “seeking an [order of protection] in a divorce is not uncommon gameplay in Adams County.”

“The state’s attorney’s office needs a narrative. It appears that domestic violence is that narrative,” she said.

Timothy Bliefnick made headlines in 2021 for appearing with his family members on the game show Family Feud.