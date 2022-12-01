Man Seen at Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Charged with Possessing a Weapon

News began circulating online over the weekend that 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, known as Lil Cam or Lil Cam 5th, had been arrested and faced a felony charge for “unlawful carrying weapons” on November 1, the night Takeoff was fatally shot outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.

via: KHOU 11

Prosecutors said Cameron Joshua, also known as Lil’ Cam, was there when TakeOff was killed but he has not been charged with shooting the rapper. He was in court for two counts of felon with weapon charges.

BREAKING: Cameron Joshua just appeared in court on 2 felon w/ a weapon charges. Prosecutors: camera shows Joshua at the scene of the #Takeoff shooting + witness saw him there with a gun. Joshua's lawyer: “If they thought he was responsible, they would have charged him.” @KHOU pic.twitter.com/V5fgs4D9fJ — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) November 30, 2022

The Migos rapper was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Nov. 1 after attending a private party at 810 Billards and Bowling Alley. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

After Joshua’s hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys reiterated in court that he was not accused of firing a weapon or killing anyone.

“We believe he has been appropriately charged,” Prosecutor Matt Gilliam said. “We’re continuing our investigation into the death of TakeOff.”

Joshua’s attorneys said the bottom line is he didn’t shoot TakeOff and he’s only charged with possessing a gun.

“I think the DA’s office knows the difference between carrying a weapon and a shooting case, and if they thought he was involved in the shooting, they would have charged him with it,” Defense attorney Chris Downey said.

A Houston Police Department spokesman said the investigation into who fired the shots that killed TakeOff is ongoing.

His bond could be revoked on the Harris County cases after his recent arrest.

Downey said his client hopes to get out on bond to clear his name. Prosecutors want him to be held on no bond. A bond hearing is scheduled for next week.