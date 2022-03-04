Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting and Killing Clarence Avant's Wife

A man pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in the death of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of a legendary Los Angeles music executive, officials said.

via: Revolt

According to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, 30-year-old Aariel Maynor is accused of shooting and killing 81-year-old Jacqueline after breaking into the couple’s Beverly Hills home last December. Maynor is also accused of shooting at Jacqueline’s security guard, who was not injured during the attack.

On Thursday, Maynor pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, attempted murder and two counts of burglary. He is set to be sentenced for the crimes on March 30 and faces a maximum sentence of 170 years in prison. He will also be ineligible for parole.

In a statement, D.A. Gascón said the killing “continues to shock the conscience” and that Jacqueline’s “death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community.”

As reported by REVOLT, Maynor was arrested on Dec. 2, one day after the shooting, after security footage showed him leaving the Avant’s home shortly after the incident.

Jacqueline’s family believes she was awake when Maynor broke in, which was just after 2 a.m. local time, while Clarence was asleep in their bedroom. Her family also believes she may have come face-to-face with Maynor before he opened fire. According to police, the Avant’s security team was patrolling the front of the home, but Maynor broke in through the side yard.

One of the security guards heard a gunshot and rushed inside the house. Maynor fired at the guard before fleeing the scene. Jacqueline was rushed to a hospital soon after the shooting, but sadly passed away.

Jacqueline and Clarence, whose reputation of launching numerous careers earned him the nickname the “Godfather of Black Music,” had been married since 1967. They share two children together.

