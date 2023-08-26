‘Same Man That Was Crying Broke’: Tyrese Gibson Gets Called Out for Buying His Girlfriend a Luxury Vehicle Months After Making Emotional Plea to Lower His Child Support

Tyrese and his girlfriend Zelie Timothy have had some public hiccups during their relationship but it seems they’re back on cloud nine.

The “2 Fast 2 Furious” actor surprised his longtime boo thang with a new ride for her 28th birthday. Gibson showed off the all-white Range Rover Defender in an Instagram video that featured two puppies, rose petals and a large bow placed on top of the vehicle.

“Happy birthday I love you so much,” his lengthy caption read. “As I’m screaming, happy birthday to you, happy birthday doesn’t quite mean to me what it may mean for most me, and you both met at one of the most fragile and uncertain moments of our lives…..”

Gibson added, “both of us, fresh out of relationships that we’re both five years both having live in partners that we shared our lives with… both having girls that were raising both out here trying to figure out who and what to connect to… while some projected Band-Aid, love rebound this and that, and every other unmentionable, we have been laughing, because no one in the world was more unsure about US than US!”

“Every 24 hours that we still smile laugh, sometimes fight and argue disagree then find ourselves laughing and loving all over again, and my heart of hearts,” he continued writing. “I know we are both so blessed to have found each other, and we just ask God to cover every 24 hours and whatever journey he has in mind for us.….”

Gibson then noted that March 1, 2024, will be their three-year anniversary, and described Timothy as “one of the most beautiful and patient souls God has ever connected me to.”

The R&B crooner continued by suggesting that they were “2 very broken people” who decided to love each other until they became better people. In his closing paragraph, the 44-year-old said that Timothy “refused” to let him record her reaction because she was “dead asleep” and refused to let him post her without her “looking her sexy best.”

Gibson’s lavish gift was then shared on The Neighborhood Talk, where online users commenting brought up his online plea about his “excessive” child support payments.

“But wasn’t he just crying bout child support.”

“It’s wild going from crying to the court room to now buying a new Range Rover.”

“Wasn’t he just crying about not having money to pay his child support, but has the money to give his woman a gift. Typical Black Man.”

“This the same man that was crying broke WOW.”

In April, the “Sweet Lady” vocalist went on an extensive rant, where he complained about the amount of child support he was ordered to pay his ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

The divorced couple were married for five years, and have a 4-year-old daughter together, Soraya.

Throughout his rant, Gibson expressed that a Fulton County judge ordered him to pay more than $230,000 in back child support and $399,000 in legal fees that Lee acquired during their two-year divorce battle.

