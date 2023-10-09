Man Climbs Ferris Wheel at Santa Monica Pier, Says He Has a Bomb -- Evacuations Currently Underway [Video]

A terrifying scene is unfolding at the Santa Monica Pier involving a possible bomb threat.

via KTLA:

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, a man climbed onto the Ferris wheel Monday afternoon, saying he had a bomb.

Officers are working to safely clear out Santa Monica’s Pacific Park as they try to make contact with the man. Police said he appeared to be “in crisis.”

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone in the area is urged to clear the area as they may come across a large police presence.

Story developing…