Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Leaving Nooses and Racist Notes for BLM Supporters

Federal officials announced on Tuesday that a Michigan man had been charged with hate crimes for leaving menacing objects and committing racial intimidation against those participating in the Black Lives Matter movement.

via: Complex

According the United States Department of Justice, 61-year-old Kenneth Pilon began terrorizing his community members in June 2020, just weeks after the police killing of George Floyd. Investigators say Pilon had called nine Michigan Starbucks stores and ordered the person who answered the phone to “tell all the employees wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts that the only good n****r is a dead n****r.” He is also accused of telling one of the workers he was “gonna go out and lynch me a n*****.”

Authorities say Pilon spent the next month leaving multiple nooses around town—four in parking lots and one inside a 7-Eleven. Each of the nooses was accompanied by a handwritten note that read: “An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ t-shirt. Happy protesting!”

Pilon is also accused of leaving a noose and note inside a car owned by Regina Simon and Donald Simon.

“When he got into his truck, [Donald] noticed in the side of the door was this noose with a note attached to it,” Regina told NBC News earlier this week. “At first I’m thinking it’s a joke, somebody trying to be funny, but then I’m like this isn’t funny.”

“I can’t understand that this racism is still alive,” Donald added

Pilon is charged with six counts of interfering with federally protected activities, which is a misdemeanor hate crime. Each count could result in a fine and/or imprisonment of up to one year.