Hot 97 Summer Jam’s 2022 Lineup Is Led By Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, And Lil Baby

Whatever city on the hip-hop map you call your own, there’s no escaping the impact of Hot 97’s Summer Jam in New York. It’s still one of the biggest single-day festivals in the culture, nearly always offering a who’s-who of the biggest stars in hip-hop. This year’s lineup is no different, highlighting the leading rap artists of 2022, as well as some of the genre’s fastest-rising up-and-comers.

via: Revolt

Hot 97 has officially announced their lineup for this year’s Summer Jam festival, which will take place in MetLife Stadium in June. Amongst the list of talent, Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Gunna, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, Burna Boy, and Benny The Butcher will be taking to the Stadium Stage. In addition, notable artists like B-Lovee, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae will be performing on the Festival Stage. Summer Jam will also be paying tribute for DJ Kay Slay, who tragically passed away earlier this month due to complications related to COVID-19. The hip hop legend previously hosted his “Drama Hour” show on Hot 97.

Via the radio station‘s press release, on-air personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations TT Torrez further spoke on this year’s event:

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam, the biggest hip-hop concert, is a day of music celebrating US… with two stages and an endless list of super-stars, this is a moment you won’t want to miss We understand the assignment and can’t wait to experience, with the fans, an extremely exciting line up of performances from artists who are defining our culture.”

In terms of hip hop overall, Hot 97‘s Summer Jam has been responsible for some of the biggest moments of the culture alone. As previously reported by REVOLT, YouTube account HipHopVCR recently unearthed JAY-Z‘s full performance at the festival back in 2001, where he delivering his now-iconic disses with fellow hometown heroes Nas and Mobb Deep — he even posted at-the-time unflattering images of the late Prodigy on the screen behind him, which led to a war of words on wax from all parties in subsequent years (Prodigy later put this photos into context in his autobiography My Infamous Life).

Check out the line-up for Hot 97’s 2022 Summer Jam below. More information — including how to get tickets — can be found here.