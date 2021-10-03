Man Arrested, Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe

A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

via Complex:

Buk M. Buk has was charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felony discharge of a firearm, ESPN reports. The 22-year-old allegedly shot and killed Lowe on Sept. 26 at a house party in Salt Lake City, Utah. The other person who was shot, a 20-year-old woman, is still in critical condition following surgery.

“In a time of need, we turned to our community,” Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown said in a statement. “We asked people to come forward and to share the information they had. Because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detectives, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe. So many lives have been impacted from this senseless shooting.”

Lowe was a Utah Utes defensive back and was in his third season of playing for the team. His friend and fellow teammate, Ty Jordan, recently died from an accidental shooting in December 2020, and Lowe became the first person to win the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship. The pair had played together in high school.

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said when he learned he had received the scholarship. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

Such a senseless shooting. RIP to Aaron.