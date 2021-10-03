Tension Between Candiace Dillard and Mia Thornton Continues to Heat Up During Couples' Trip on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'

Wendy Osefo’s couple’s trip did not carry the “good vibes” she had hoped for.

via People:

Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac concluded with a dramatic fight between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mia Thornton — a continuation of the brewing tensions between the two over the past few weeks.

The first couples to arrive at the Chesapeake Bay vacation house — Wendy and her husband Eddie, Mia and husband Gordon and Candiace and husband Chris — began drinking right away and things devolved quickly from there.

Gordon, nicknamed “G,” had consumed a particularly large amount, and at one point told Mia, 36, to “shut the f— up,” prompting the other ladies to go off on their own to discuss.

“If this is what’s said in front of us, then what’s said behind closed doors?” Wendy, 37, said to the cameras, before joining Candiace, 34, and Askale Davis, who has just arrived with husband Dre, in a separate room.

“He’s doing a little bit much. I can see it going left,” said Candiace.

“Mhm, and I don’t want it to go left, I want us all to have a good time,” Wendy replied, to which Candiace suggested, “Talk to your friend Mia, tell her to give him some water.”

In reference to Gordon’s comment to Mia, Askale speculated that “something at home is not right” with the couple.

Mia then arrived in the room and Wendy informed her that they were talking about her and Gordon. When asked if he told her to “shut the f— up,” Mia said “probably” and expressed that she didn’t have any issue with it.

“I mean you can do that, but not in mixed company, because Chris and I do that all the time, but not in mixed company,” Candiace said.

The group next discussed Candiace and Mia’s previous fight, when Mia called Candiace’s music video “low-budget” and Candiace hit back with, “Your mama’s low budget.”

The comment was particularly loaded for Mia who, unbeknownst to Candiace, has opened up on the show about being placed in foster care as a child and having a strained relationship with her mother.

During the couples’ trip, Mia did not explain her past with her mom but she did double down on Candiace’s video being low-budget. “Take it as constructive criticism — it’s business,” she said.

“This is not a meeting, this is not a business retreat,” Askale said. “We are friends trying to have a good time. Why does everything have to be about business?”

As things began to heat up, Mia took a call from her “best friend,” and said on the phone that “my beautiful bombshell, smart rich friend can understand me, not these broke b——,” seemingly referring to Candiace, Askale and Wendy.

“Yes, your mother’s a broke b—-,” Candiace yelled, describing Mia as a “nightwalker.”

Later, when Karen Huger and Ashley Darby arrived at the house, Mia began explaining the drama to the newcomers and called Candiace “mean.”

Overhearing the comment, Candiace reignited their argument. “Let’s address the real issue — the elephant in the room is that you need to go to therapy, because you have a problem with people who aren’t where you are,” Candiace said.

“I don’t have a problem,” Mia replied, while Askale suggested that her problem is “classism.”

“You are constantly reminding everyone how much money you make, that you only deal with high rollers…” Candiace continued, before the duo began yelling over each other.

“You just got here and you barely made it in, so watch your motherf—— mouth,” Candiace said. “You can walk your night-crawling ass out of the room.”

“She’s a child,” Mia said, beginning to walk away as Candiace began screaming, “Where is your pimp? Where is your pimp?”

“Pimp where you at? The h– is here!” Mia teased in response.

“He needs to put you back in line,” Candiace said to her, next turning to Gordon. “G, tell her to shut the f— up again.”

Things really got out of hand when Candiace tossed a piece of lettuce at Mia, telling Gordon, “Feed her, she’s hungry.”

“You need to grow up,” Mia said, though Candiace was determined to continue. “You started with me and you need to learn how to finish,” she said.

Mia then brought up the music video again, saying, “It was low-budget!”

“Your mother’s low-budget, go cry about it in your room,” Candiace replied, at which point Karen, 58, tried to chime in and tell Candiace that she doesn’t know Mia’s story.

Candiace was undeterred though. “F— you, Mia,” she said, receiving a “F— you” in return — and a plateful of salad in her face.

Of course, Candiace threw another plate of food right back, and only time will tell if Wendy’s good vibes can be restored on day two of the trip.

Bring on part two! ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.