Mama June's Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Got Married After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Mama June’s late daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell got married after finding out she had cancer.

via: ET Online

According to a marriage license obtained by ET, Anna and her beau, Eldrige Toney, married on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia. The license also states that Anna’s brother-in-law, Josh Efird — the husband of Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon — officiated the ceremony.

A source told TMZ that Anna — after finding out she had stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January — said she wanted to get married while she was still able to enjoy a wedding. The source also told the outlet that the small ceremony included close family and a camera crew who captured footage for their reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Back in May, Shannon, 44, and her husband, Justin Stroud, spoke with ET in New York City and shared that Anna, following her January diagnosis, was undergoing a second round of chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

“It’s very rare and very aggressive,” the reality TV star said at the time.

According to the National Cancer Institute, adrenal carcinoma is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland. It was announced back in March that Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in January.

“There’s days where I don’t know [whether] to scream, get mad, or be happy,” Shannon said. “As her mom, we’ve had talks you don’t want to have with your child. We know what the endgame is and we are prepared for that. You’re never prepared, but we know what could happen. Her children know about it, the 10-year-old more than the 7-year-old.”

Anna has two daughters — Kaitlyn, now 11, and Kylee, now 8 — with her ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.

Less than eight months later, Shannon broke the news on Instagram that her eldest daughter had died at just 29 years old.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” she wrote.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family,” she added.

In a tribute of her own, Anna’s sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, shared the same picture as her mother, writing, “This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make.”

“Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go,” she shared. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now.”

“I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken,” Alana continued. “Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality.”

To her sister, Alana wrote, “I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!”