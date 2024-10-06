Home > NEWS

Madonna’s Brother Christopher Ciccone Dead at 63

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Madonna’s brother Christopher Ciccone has died. He was 63.

The two worked closely throughout the Queen of Pop’s career, but had a falling out in 2008 with Christopher’s bombshell book ‘Life with My Sister Madonna.’

Ciccone’s death comes after their stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, died on September 24 after a brief but aggressive battle with cancer.

Christopher worked as a designer, artist and director throughout his career organizing concert tours, music videos, and film, to commercial, residential interior and furniture design.

‘He was an extremely talented man with a wicked sense of humor,’ one friend said.

Once Madonna’s closest sibling, Christopher began his career as her assistant, dresser, stylist and artistic director.

Madonna and Christopher grew up together in Michigan and learned to dance together.

Then Christopher followed Madonna to New York, where she began her long journey to wealth and superstardom.

Christopher has been Madonna’s personal assistant and dresser, her interior decorator and artistic director of her show-stopping world tours.

But the siblings haven’t been without difficulties, with Christopher writing a tell-all book about his relationship with his sister – where he claimed Guy Ritchie ‘drove at him’ and admitted the pair ‘never got along’.

He also claimed Madonna’s romance with the British director was ‘death knell for my relationship with her’.

He added that the Material Girl hitmaker was ‘a middle-class girl who propagates the story that she landed in Times Square with just a pair of ballet shoes and $35 to her name,’ adding that is ‘pure mythology and the further she progresses, the more mythological her life story becomes’.

Like his brothers, he has also struggled with alcohol and drug abuse – with Madonna paying for his stints in rehab.

She dropped him as her tour director in 2003, then his tell-all memoir, ‘Life With My Sister Madonna,’ was published in 2008.

In 2016, he married British hairdresser Ray Thacker.

His relationship with his sister appeared on the mend by 2012, according to an interview with Evening Standard.

‘(We are) on a perfectly personable level right now. As far as I’m concerned, we’re good,’ he said.

‘We are in contact with each other, although I haven’t seen her for a long time. We’re back to being a brother and sister. I don’t work for her, and it’s better this way.’

via: Daily Mail

