Macy Gray Responds to Criticism That She Made Transphobic Remarks [Photo + Video]

Macy Gray is changing her tune.

Macy Gray has said that her comments in an interview with Piers Morgan have been “misunderstood” after she was accused of sharing transphobic sentiments.

In her recent conversation with the controversial British television personality, Gray was seemingly baited into defining what it means to be a “woman.” In her response, she suggested a woman can be defined as “a human being with boobs…and a vagina.”

She also agreed with Morgan that transgender women should not compete in sports, which is one of many things Morgan has been obnoxiously hung up on for quite some time.

“I will say this, and everyone’s gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry. … I know that for a fact,” the 54-year-old singer said. “Like if you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, ’cause that’s what you want, but that doesn’t make you a woman just ’cause I call you a ‘her.’”

She appeared to focus on defining gender around genitalia, adding, “Being a little girl is a whole epic book and you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

The “I Try” artist was met with backlash for suggesting a person’s genitals are the defining characteristic of their gender identity. During the same interview, Gray also defended Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has repeatedly stated her belief that the mere existence of trans women is a threat to cisgender women

“But it’s the truth,” Gray added of Rowling. “And I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree…there’s a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is.”

Gray responded to the backlash in a statement and comments shared on social media.

“I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one,” Gray stated to Billboard. “My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I don’t hate anyone. I respect everyone’s right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth.”

Separate remarks shared on Twitter took a different tack. “All of you coming on my page, threatening me and calling me names – just becuz i said something you don’t agree with – be whatever you wana be, and fk off,” she wrote.

Macy appeared on the ‘Today Show’ and explained her comments further.

EXCLUSIVE: Macy Gray addresses her controversial comments about gender identity with @hodakotb: “This was a huge learning experience for me.” pic.twitter.com/CTRNOJtsI2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 7, 2022