M.I.A. Claims Comments About Faith Led to 'Biggest' Professional Backlash, Complains About Social Media Censorship While On Twitter

M.I.A. claimed that an unexpected statement about religion led to “the biggest backlash[sic] in my career.”

via Just Jared:

The 47-year-old “Paper Planes” hitmaker took to social media to complain about being censored on social media earlier this week. She claimed that opening up about faith led to problems for her.

More specifically, she cited one statement as the cause of her problems.

“The fact that the biggest back lash in my career and life I’m facing after saying ‘Jesus is real’ is such a revelation to me,” the hitmaker tweeted. “People who control theses apps rather me be a bad girl , then a good one.”

Her tweet came shortly after she shared a photo of her Instagram account, which claimed that she had negative likes.

M.I.A. has been outspoken about her Christian faith in recent months and preemptively speculated that it would cause her to lose fans.

“Even if it costs me my career, I won’t lie. I will tell the truth, and I will tell you what’s on my mind and my heart. If I’m coming back now saying Jesus is real, there’s a point,” she said during an interview on Apple Music, according to Page Six. “Basically all of my fans might turn against me.”

She reiterated that speaking out isn’t something that’s new for her in a follow-up tweet.

“People need to go back and re listen to my records,” she wrote. “It’s not that different.”

See M.I.A.’s tweets below.

The fact that the biggest back lash in my career and life I’m facing after saying “Jesus is real” is such a revelation to me. People who control these apps rather me be a bad girl , then a good one. — M.I.A. (@MIAuniverse) December 28, 2022

I spoke freely when pointing out “don’t bomb MUSLIMS “ in lovealot MAYA Lp. I spoke freely about HINDU goddess on “MATANGI” Lp now I speak freely again . People need to go back and re listen to my records. ? It’s not that different. https://t.co/pNeBR4y3cA — M.I.A. (@MIAuniverse) December 28, 2022