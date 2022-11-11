Lyrica Anderson Reacts To Safaree's Apology About False Hookup Claims [Photos]

Safaree is coming clean about what really happened between him and Lyrica Anderson.

via: AceShowbiz

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star revealed that she’s happy now that the rapper cleared the air about the matter even though it took years for him to do so.

“I didn’t reply or comment on the post because what do you say other than what I have said all along, IT DID NOT HAPPEN!!!” so she told The Shade Room. “However, there is nothing more humiliating than for a woman to be accused of something she did not do and then have that lie take wings.”

Lyrica went on to say, “Very hurtful to hear and live through for years. Now Safaree has apologized to me privately, and I’m happy that he’s now done it publicly. I am in a positive place in my life and have no room for negativity. Hopefully, now we can put this situation to rest. Blessings.”

Safaree recently took to his social media account to publicly apologize to his former co-star. “I just saw that LHH special with Hollywood and I just want to make it clear that me & Lyrica have never even came close to messing around,” the 41-year-old admitted in a Twitter post shared on Thursday, November 10. “lowkey me & A1 made the whole thing up. We on TV we had a job to do and we did it. That’s my brother & sister right der. It’s TV tho duh.”

“It wasn’t was supposed to go as far as it did so just wanna say sorry to you @lyricaanderson because I didn’t know it bothered you,” he further shared in a follow-up tweet. “I’m not gonna lie tho that was the most fun I ever had filming tho. Me & A1 use to be crying [several crying laughing emojis] love y’all.”

Back in 2018, Safaree told Ray J that he had something more than business affairs with Lyrica, who is married to A1 Bentley. The rapper said at the time, “Like I didn’t mean for it to happen, it’s just we be talking and we were supposed to get on a song.”

Due to the cheating allegations, A1 as well as his immediate family demanded a paternity test as Lyrica was pregnant at the time. After it was confirmed that A1 is the father, he reconciled with her. Their son Ocean Zion Bentley was born on November 30, 2018.

