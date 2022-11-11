Sydney Sweeney Says Criticism Over Photos of Guests in MAGA Gear at Family Party Became a ‘Wildfire’ [Photos]

Sydney Sweeney was never, ever happier than when the internet got really mad at her after her family wore “Make Sixty Great Again” hats and a “Blue Lives Matter” shirt at her mom’s “surprise hoedown” birthday party.

via: Complex

In a new interview with British GQ, the Euphoria star addressed the controversy, saying, “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track.”

Sweeney added, “I’ll see people say, ‘She needs to get media training.’ Why, do you want to see a robot? I don’t think there’s any winning.”

Back in August, Sweeney posted photos from her mom’s 60th birthday party on Instagram, which featured family members wearing MAGA hats and one man wearing a shirt supporting “Blue Lives Matter,” the pro-police countermovement created in response to Black Lives Matter.

Some criticized the actress for having right-wing motivations, while others shared memes joking about where Sweeney and her family were when the January 6 riots took place.

Hours after posting the initial birthday pictures in August, Sweeney hopped on Twitter to respond to the backlash.

“You guys this is wild,” she wrote. “An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone.”

Sweeney did, however, discuss what it’s like being with her family now that she’s a world-famous actress.

“When I go home my family doesn’t understand me or the world I’m in anymore,” she explained. “But then in this industry, my home and the place that grounds me is so vastly different to how people live there. I’m in this in-between place where I feel like neither side understands me.”

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ?? and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022