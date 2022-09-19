Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Arrest Warrant Provides More Details In Fatal Triple Shooting

Police say music executive Chaka Zulu fatally shot a 23-year-old man in the chest, grazed another man with a bullet in leg and assaulted a third man, choking him and slamming his head against a window, outside a Buckhead restaurant in June, arrest warrants show.

via: HipHopDX

Obtained by WSB-TV, the warrant alleges Ludacris’ longtime manager fatally shot the victim, 23-year-old Arez Benton, and then continued firing.

As reporter Michael Sieden tweeted on Monday (September 19): “After fatally wounding Benton, Zulu fired a second shot at Fairbanks Curtis, grazing his right leg, according to court documents.

“Investigators also accused Zulu of ‘choking’ and ‘slamming’ Tre’mon Robinson’s head against the rear window of a vehicle, according to court documents.”

JUST IN: Arrest warrants accuse Chaka Zulu of shooting and killing Artez Benton, 23. @wsbtv https://t.co/nwHtHv1WMp — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 19, 2022

The incident took place on June 26 at the APT 4B restaurant in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Several men got into an argument around 11:35 p.m. local time when shots rang out, striking Zulu, injuring another and killing a third. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as Benton of Scottdale.

The Benton family issued a statement in the wake of the shooting that read in part: “The family is relieved that someone is finally being brought to justice for our loss. We are hopeful law enforcement and the prosecution will do the right thing and bring justice and closure for our family.”

It continued: “We would also like to add that Artez was known for his tough exterior and his warm and fuzzy personality, with a smile that could make all your problems go away.”

CHAKA ZULU’S ATTORNEY SENT US THIS STATEMENT REGARDING THE CHARGES: pic.twitter.com/5s323fUh3O — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 19, 2022

Zulu’s attorney Gabe Banks, however, maintains his client acted in self-defense. Shortly after news of Zulu’s September 13 arrest started making the rounds on social media, Banks released a statement about the charges, which include murder, simple battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

“Mr. Chaka Zulu, the beloved son of the City of Atlanta is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022,” he wrote.

“A close review of the all of the evidence, including surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveal that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture.”

He continued: “In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he was licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants.

“Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of these charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.”