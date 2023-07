‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Momma Dee says she was injured in a hit-and-run in Atlanta.

via: The Source

While outside an Atlanta Sephora, Momma Dee’s parked car was slammed into. The driver sped off after the hit.

According to TMZ, Momma Dee says the runaway car was a Black Ford Sedan and hit her just as she got out of her vehicle. Medical personnel responded to the scene where Momma Dee had minor bumps, bruises, and scratches.

We hope Momma Dee is back to feeling 100% soon.