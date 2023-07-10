Nicki Minaj Reacts to Deep Fake Video Starring Her, Tom Holland, and Mark Zuckerberg: 'Help!' [Video]

Nicki Minaj wants the internet deleted after she discovered that her face was used in a Tom Holland deep fake video.

via: Complex

On Sunday, the rapper hopped on Twitter to share her thoughts on Deep Fake Neighbor Wars, which in one of its installments featured Nicki alongside Tom Holland and Mark Zuckerberg.

“HELP!!!” Minaj responded to a clip featuring A.I. Nicki. “What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!! I hope the whole internet get deleted!!!”

HELP!!! What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!! I hope the whole internet get deleted!!! https://t.co/fFx1SDtj8o — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 9, 2023

Hours after Nicki shared her thoughts on Neighbor Wars, she also teased that another collaboration with Drake is on the way.

Drake mentioned Minaj during his It’s All A Blur tour stop in Detroit, MI, sharing that a forthcoming collaboration between the Young Money pairing is coming.

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” Drizzy told the crowd. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her. Okay. Let me just assess the titties tonight, and then, we’ll get to the most important part.”

After catching wind of Drake’s comments, Nicki responded by posting a throwback photo of her and Drake. “#Dricki,” Minaj captioned the post.

Fans will have to stay tuned.

Drake announces that Nicki Minaj will be on his new album ?? pic.twitter.com/vOyhGkYgEf — Wave Check? (@thewavecheckk) July 9, 2023