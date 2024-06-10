Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Star Tommie Lee ‘Arrested for Battery’ Outside Nightclub in Miami Beach | lovebscott.com

Atasha Jefferson, also known as Tommie Lee from the reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” was arrested on battery charges following an incident at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach.

Atisha, 39, was arrested at 2:15 am on Monday, local outlet WSVN shared.

Police responded to an incident at the nightclub, and when officers arrived, the “victim was holding her” until officers could handle it.

The local outlet obtained the arrest report.

The victim said that Atisha approached him near the hotel security area, “attempting to hand him something.”

When he refused, she allegedly became “aggressive, cursing and threatening him.”

She allegedly told the victim that she “would have him killed and shot up,” the arrest report states.

According to the victim, her aggression increased when he ignored her.

She reportedly “waved her hands in his face and poked him.”

“The victim then restrained Jefferson until police arrived,” they shared.

Hotel security footage reportedly corroborated the victim’s story, showing her becoming violent and poking him.

She was arrested for battery and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Tommie Lee was a main cast member on Seasons 6 and 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

She appeared as a supporting cast member in season five, and then she got promoted to the main cast.

She served as an anti-hero type of character and was the girlfriend of Scrapp DeLeon, which resulted in various altercations involving his baby mama, Tiarra, and cast member Karlie Redd.

In Season 7, Tommie Lee tried to make amends with her mother and family.

She also struggled on and off screen with alcohol use, resulting in a violent altercation with production.

She was put on a “no-drinking” policy for the rest of the season when filming.

She was fired from the show after a publicized arrest after the seventh season, involving child cruelty, aggravated assault, and aggravated stalking charges per Hot New Hip Hop.

via: The Sun