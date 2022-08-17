'Love Is Blind' Couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones Announce Split: We're 'Going in Different Directions'

‘Love Is Blind’ season 2 couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have announced their separation.

via People:

Sharing the news in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, the two reality stars said they reached this decision after “much thought” and “will begin the process of divorcing.”

“What’s going on, family. After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” the statement began. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay.”

McNeely and Jones said that while “coming to this decision was far from easy,” they will “always wish each other the absolute best.”

“We hope you all give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives,” they continued. “Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives.”

Concluding the statement, they wrote: “This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

McNeely and Jones met through the pods on the Netflix hit’s second season, which aired earlier this year. Jones also developed a connection with Mallory Zapata, but he ultimately picked McNeely in the end and the two got engaged.

While the two eventually made it down the aisle, they experienced some bumps leading up to their wedding day. The two Chicago natives worried about the differing lifestyles clashing but ultimately chose to comprise to make their love work.

After the finale and reunion special aired, McNeely and Jones teased their future plans to PEOPLE.

“The first thing on our agenda is to travel because we had talked about that in the pod so much, about how we just wanted to travel the world before we settle down again, having children,” Jones said in March. “Just so we can be out as a married couple with no strings attached, no bars and just be ourselves and enjoy our time together.”

McNeely chimed in, “We want to move. Well, I especially want to move. He’s open to moving. I do not want to move to Chicago. It’s too cold here. I can’t do this now. I can’t do it.”

“So the timeline is … figuring out where we’re going to settle, getting her back in school,” Jones added. “And then once she completes school or she’s close to completing school, then we’ll have kids. Two years.”

At this time, Love Is Blind has three remaining success stories: Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton (season 1); Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett (season 1), and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson(season 2).

How long before Netflix announces a Marriage Bootcamp-style spinoff featuring all their failed dating show couples?