Lori Harvey Says She’s Focusing on Self-Love: ‘I’m Not Compromising’

Lori Harvey is focusing on herself.

In the ‘Black Love’ issue of ‘Essence,’ Lori opens up about her ‘self-love’ journey.

via Complex:

“This moment is about me,” Harvey said of her life right now. “I feel like it’s always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little self-ish right now. It’s my time.”

She continued, “I know my worth, and I know my value. I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve. That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody.”

Although nothing has been confirmed, the model’s interview comes after she was rumored to be dating Snowfall actor Damson Idris. Over the weekend, the two stepped out for dinner at Olivetta in West Hollywood, CA, per the Neighborhood Talk. Harvey and Idris then reportedly meet with friends for Zack Bia’s birthday.

The way we’ve seen Lori move, she’ll have a new man before Christmas — if she doesn’t already.