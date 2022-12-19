  1. Home
Former Patriots NFL Player Willie McGinest Arrested, Charged With Felony Assault & Alleged Video of Altercation Surfaces

December 19, 2022 4:11 PM PST

Former New England Patriots player Willie McGinest has been arrested.

The 51-year-old was under arrest on Monday morning on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said.

via JJ:

The alleged incident happened on December 9 in a nightclub on the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Witnesses have since identified the football player as being involved.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, a man that appears to be Willie is seen punching a man in the face and hitting him in the head with a bottle.

He arrived at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station on Monday morning (December 19) and provided a statement regarding the incident, and was arrested at approximately 10 a.m. ET.

Willie posted the $30,000 bond and was released from custody at 12:46 p.m. ET. He is due in court to address the charges Wednesday (December 21), according to the report.

