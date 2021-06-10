Lori Harvey Responds To Future Dissing Her: ‘I Just Try To Stay Up Here”

A clip recently went viral where you can hear Future rapping, “tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her” which was a shot at his ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey.

“Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” he raps. “One thing I never seen was a bitch leave.”

In a leaked verse, Future took it a step further, throwing shade at not only Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, but also her new boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

“Must’ve forgot to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave,” Future raps. “Put baguettes on ya ankles damn near up to ya knees / She didn’t have a choice, but to go f**k a lame after me.

Now Harvey, whose relationship with Future ended in August after less than a year, is breaking her silence. While she didn’t addresses Future directly, the 24-year-old model explained why she chooses to ignore negativity including from her ex.

“I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever. Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what’s going on,” Harvey said in a rare interview with Bustle.

“I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation,” she continued. “So I think that would probably be what they get from me, because I am private, so I like to just give enough.”

These days, Harvey is in a happy relationship with People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan. Despite the interest in their love life, the couple has tried to maintain some privacy.

“We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us,” she said. “So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

Harvey is also focused on growing her brand, which includes a skin care line. “I definitely want to have my hand in everything at some point,” she said. “I think Rihanna has done an amazing job and laid some really great groundwork. I love how she’s kind of done everything and done it so, so well. I think I’ll definitely dabble in different parts of the beauty industry and fashion industry.”

