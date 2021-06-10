Quavo And Kendrick Perkins Address Their ‘Beef’ On ‘First Take’ [Photos + Video]

Migos are making the media rounds in anticipation of Culture III, which drops on Friday. One such cameo was Quavo heading onto First Take, which included a pretty fun wrinkle: an interaction between himself and Kendrick Perkins.

via: Hot97

Quavo and Kendrick Perkins addresses their “beef” on an episode of First Take. After taking jabs at each other, on the internet, on TV and in songs- the two finally got a chance to talk face to face..well, Zoom to Zoom.. and clear up those issues.

During the episode, Quavo explained why he dropped Perkins’ name in a song, “every time your b***h phone when she workin’ (brr-brr)/ Get no playin’ time, Kendrick Perkins.” He says it was simply just a bar, and that he has no issue with “Big Perk.” He did make it clear that he meant what he said, meaning Perkins didn’t have any playing time in that particular game.

Kendrick goes on to explain why he was riding the bench during that game and also drop some of his all time stats. The two ended the conversation showing each other nothing but love.

Take a look at the exchange below.

A quick refresher of what happened over the weekend. Migos performed at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight and Perkins tweeted the following…

I see @QuavoStuntin still dropping them trash a$$ bars!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 7, 2021

A few days later, the two had a back-and-forth after Quavo used a picture of Perkins and a fist emoji to promote the new album.

Thank God you’re back with the Migos because this photoshop uppercut is as close as you’ll ever get to a hit as a solo artist! Carry on… https://t.co/nVOrvsaLIA — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 8, 2021