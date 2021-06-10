Big Dummy: Anti-Vaxxer Nurse Fails Miserably While Trying to Prove Insane Magnet Theory [Video]

An Ohio nurse who’s against vaccines attempted to prove that COVID-19 vaccines make people magnetic — she was unsuccessful.

via HuffPo:

Registered nurse Joanna Overholt, testifying before the Ohio House health committee about what she said were potential coronavirus vaccine dangers, tried to use her own body as proof.

Overholt said she heard during lunch that vaccines cause magnetism in humans, so she decided to prove her point on herself by attempting to show how a bobby pin and a key would stick to her exposed skin.

Spoiler alert: It didn’t go well.

“Explain to me why the key sticks to me. It sticks to my neck, too,” Overholt said. “So, yeah, if somebody could explain this, that would be great.” The nonmagnetic aluminum key actually fell off her neck as soon as she removed her. hand.

The false vaccine magnetism theory was brought up earlier during the hearing by Ohio physician Sherri Tenpenny, who has been cited by a watchdog group as a member of the “Disinformation Dozen,” the 12 people responsible for 65% of anti-vaccine misinformationshared on the Internet.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “You can put a key on their forehead, it sticks. You can put spoons and forks all over and they can stick, because now we think there is a metal piece to that.”

Although Overholt and Tenpenny are trained medical professionals, both ignored an obvious explanation for the key trick ? that the human body secretes a substance called sebum that’s sticky enough hold small items ? even those that aren’t magnetic.

She should lose her license for this bullish*t.

Wow. An anti-vaccine nurse in Ohio tried to prove the Vaccines Cause Magnetism theory in an state legislative committee. The demonstration did not go to plan pic.twitter.com/0ubELst4E8 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 9, 2021