Looking to Watch Porn in Louisiana? Expect to Hand Over Your ID

Republican state legislator Laurie Schlegel, who introduced the bill, says she was inspired by musician Billie Eilish, who has spoken of the effect viewing porn as a child had on her.

via: NPR

As of Jan. 1, 2023, people in Louisiana will need to present proof of their age, such as a government-issued ID, to visit and view pornographic websites like Pornhub, YouPorn and Redtube.

The controversial law, known as Act 440, requires adult websites to screen their visitors using “reasonable age verification.” The new law applies to any websites whose content is at least 33.3% pornographic material that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill signed last June. The law doesn’t specify how the 33.3% would be calculated.

“Any commercial entity that knowingly and intentionally publishes or distributes material harmful to minors on the internet from a website that contains a substantial portion of such material shall be held liable if the entity fails to perform reasonable age verification methods to verify the age of individuals attempting to access the material,” the bill states.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment on how those without a valid driver’s license or other government-issued ID can access online porn in Louisiana.

Representatives at Pornhub, YouPorn and Redtube did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment on Louisiana’s new law.