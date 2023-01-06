Foxy Brown And Shawnna Blast Keith Murray Over Sexual Intercourse Claims [Photos]

Keith Murray has come out with claims that he once had sexual relations with rap stars Foxy Brown and Shawnna, who he says he was intimate with on separate occasions.

via: AceShowbiz

Foxy Brown and Shawnna have reacted to Keith Murray’s claims about their alleged sexual history. The two women took social media to slam the New York native following his recent interview, in which he shared explicit details regarding his relationship with them.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, January 5, Foxy appeared to respond to Keith after he said that they hooked up after a show at the House of Blues in Los Angeles when she was still engaged to Kurupt. “N***AZ AINT POP SINCE I SHOT YA.” She was referring to LL Cool J’s 1995 “I Shot Ya” remix, which features both Foxy and Keith.

Shawnna also reacted to claims that Keith “ate her p***y” during a hook-up in Miami. “If y’all here bc of Keith you can gone back home…,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know you leaf heads stick together…Goofy b***hes I coulda agreed you dumb mf.” In the caption, she added, “Y’all believe anything. Get help.”

Foxy Brown & Shawnna respond to Keith Murray’s explicit claims ?https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/BSZDj5Ikbc — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 5, 2023

Keith made the bombshell allegations during his appearance on “The Art of Dialogue”. The Def Squad rapper said, “We rocked hardcore, went into the hotel and she gave me hardcore head,” adding that Foxy gave him oral sex. “I ate her p***y but I never f**ked her and then she was with Kurupt at the time, so we was coming out of the hotel after she gave me head and we was coming and Kurupt was coming.”

Keith went on to say that Foxy could “suck a nickle through a straw.” He also believed Foxy might have been trying to pit him and Kurupt against each other.

In response to Keith’s stories, fans were trolling the rapper instead. “Keith Murray at it again on Art of Dialogue talking crazy about Shawnna from Ludacris camp back in the day…His antics during interview were strange & embarrassing. First Foxy Brown, now this..Fam..It’s crazy out here. A 90s MC should know better..smh,” one person tweeted.

“This man on Crack, and liquor he’d say anything but he’s supposed to legendary who let him get like this…,” one other said on Instagram. “Keith jaw was rocking whole time usually they be telling the truth when they’re geeking,” another comment read.