Loni Love on 'The Real' Cancelation: 'We Did Everything We Could'

Loni Love has taken to social media to share her thoughts on her long-running daytime talk show, ‘The Real,’ getting canceled after eight seasons.
It was announced earlier this week that the show, which stars co-hosts Loni, Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Bailon, and Jeannie Mai, would not be picked up by Fox Group Stations.
Taking to Instagram, Loni revealed that the show’s cast & crew “did everything we could” to save it — but ultimately she believes COVID costs killed it.
Take a look:
