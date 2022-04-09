Loni Love on 'The Real' Cancelation: 'We Did Everything We Could'

Loni Love has taken to social media to share her thoughts on her long-running daytime talk show, ‘The Real,’ getting canceled after eight seasons.

It was announced earlier this week that the show, which stars co-hosts Loni, Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Bailon, and Jeannie Mai, would not be picked up by Fox Group Stations.

Taking to Instagram, Loni revealed that the show’s cast & crew “did everything we could” to save it — but ultimately she believes COVID costs killed it.

Take a look:

