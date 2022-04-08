‘The Real’ Canceled After 8 Seasons at Fox Stations

‘The Real’ has been canceled by Fox Stations group after 8 seasons.

via Variety:

In a panel strip format similar to “The View,” the syndicated series created by SallyAnn Salsano was known for offering perspectives from multicultural women and aiming at a young adult audience. The original hosts included actor Tamera Mowry-Housley, stylist Jeannie Mai, singer Tamar Braxton and singer an actress Loni Love.

“The Real” underwent several changes throughout its run. It first premiered in 2013 and was picked up by Fox in 2014. The first three seasons were made up of pre-taped episodes, but Season 4 switched to live broadcasting in order to invite more fan participation. In 2016, Braxton was the first of the original hosts to leave the show. Actor and comedian Amanda Seales, known for playing Tiffany DuBois in “Insecure,” joined the series for Season 6 in 2020, but left after five months, saying that she felt the show didn’t allow her the freedom to discuss current events the way she would prefer to. Mowry-Housely exited in July 2020, and the following month Garcelle Beauvais of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” became the newest host.

The show’s cancellation was first reported by The Jasmine Brand.