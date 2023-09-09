The Long-Threatened Disney+ And Hulu Price Increase Is Coming Soon (For Real This Time)

It’s that time of year again, a time when your favorite streamers actually begin following through on all of those promises made earlier in the season. Yes, when Hulu and Disney+ announced that they would increase their prices (again) we all thought maybe if we ignored it, it would go away, and we would continue to pay our little $10.99 forever. That is not the case.

via: Variety

As of Oct. 12, Disney+ Premium (with no ads) will jump 27%, rising from $10.99 to $13.99/month for U.S. customers. Hulu without ads will increase 20%, from $14.99 to $17.99/month. The price for Disney+ and Hulu standalone ad-supported tiers will remain at $7.99/month each, and with the bundle of the two still $9.99/month.

In addition, the monthly price of the two Hulu + Live TV packages will each go up by $7 as of Oct. 12 (the plan with ads increases to $76.99; the tier with no ads on VOD rises to $89.99). And ESPN+ pricing will increase by one dollar, from $9.99 to $10.99/month.

Internationally, the company is set to expand Disney+ ad-supported plans to Canada, the U.K. and eight other European countries beginning Nov. 1. The monthly pricing will be $7.99 in Canada, £4.99 in the U.K. and €5.99 in the European markets (France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden and Denmark). According to Disney, in December 2023, it will increase subscription prices of Disney+ without ads in those markets.

Since launching the ad-supported version of Disney+ in the U.S. in December 2022, the company has signed up 3.3 million customers for the plan, CEO Bob Iger said on the earnings call Wednesday.

Iger also said that Disney will be exploring new ways of cracking down on illicit password-sharing, and plans to “roll out tactics sometime in 2024.” He declined to quantify how widespread the issue is but said it was “significant.”

For American customers, it’s the second price hike in less than a year for Disney+ Premium, after going up by three dollars per month in December 2022 when the version with ads debuted in the U.S. At $13.99/month, it will have doubled from the original $6.99/month introductory price four years ago. The price of Hulu without ads last increased in October 2022.